Facebook.com/oculusvr Oculus CEO Palmer Luckey.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Technology stocks had an awful day yesterday (like all global stocks.) Both Etsy and Square were down over 8%.

2. Former Mozilla CEO Brendan Eich is releasing a new web browser that has ad blocking features built in. Brave will block all ads by default, and then replace them with new ones.

3. IBM is reportedly in talks to buy Twitch competitor uStream for $130 million (£91.7 million.) It lets people broadcast their desktops or video game footage to fans.

4. French music streaming service Deezer has raised €100 million (£76.9 million) in new funding. It announced and then canceled an IPO last year.

5. Gawker is selling a minority stake to Columbus Nova Technology Partners. It needs to fund its growth and also its lawsuit with Hulk Hogan.

6. London transport regulator TfL has abandoned a series of proposals that would have hurt ridesharing companies like Uber. It had floated rules like a compulsory five-minute wait time, but they have now been abandoned.

7. Uber is launching its food delivery service in 10 US cities. UberEats is going to be a standalone app.

8. The founder of Oculus is being sued over the idea for the Rift headset. A US judge also dismissed several claims filed by another company against Palmer Luckey.

9. Microsoft is recalling the chargers for several models of its Surface tablets. The chargers could overheat and set on fire.

10. Facebook released a new section of its app dedicated to major sports events. There’s a special section for what experts are saying.

