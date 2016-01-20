Good morning, here’s the technology news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Netflix beat earnings expectations and its stock soared. It projected that it will add roughly 6 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2016.

2. IBM also beat expectations — but its stock sank. Quarterly revenue was down 9% year-over-year. IBM has reported declining year-over-year revenue for the last 15 quarters in a row.

3. Twitter was down for many users over the course of yesterday. There were problems with the service for around 10 hours.

4. A new Amnesty International report accuses companies like Apple and Samsung of accidentally using child labour. The report focused on cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

5. European startup incubator Rocket Internet has closed a $420 million (£296 million) fund. Rocket Internet startups can now draw on a cash pool of $2.3 billion (£1.6 billion.)

6. Apple is seeking permission to open retail stores in India. The Indian government confirmed that an application has been received.

7. Univision bought a controlling stake in satirical news website The Onion. The broadcaster also has a stake in Fusion.

8. Microsoft acquired a company that built a version of “Minecraft” for schools. It bought MinecraftEdu, which is used in over 7,000 classrooms.

9. Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is launching a new fitness startup. He wants to make fitness “fun and social.”

10. Code in Apple’s latest mobile operating system shows it could be experimenting with Li-Fi technology. It’s around 100 times as fast as Wi-Fi.

