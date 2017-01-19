Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Netflix crushed its subscriber growth targets, and the stock was soaring after it announced its earnings. The stock popped more than 8%.

2. Twitter sold its developer platform Fabric to Google. It was reported last year that Google may have tried to buy Twitter, but now it has bought a part of the company instead.

3. Google quietly stopped publishing monthly accident reports for its self driving cars. The page that once hosted all of the accident reports now redirects to Waymo’s general website.

4. Nintendo announced that its next big game is coming to iPhone and Android. “Fire Emblem Heroes” will launch on both iOS and Android platforms simultaneously on February 2.

5. A South Korean court rejected a request to arrest the head of Samsung. Jay Y. Lee is caught up in a scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye.

6. Apple’s next iPhone is rumoured to have facial recognition powered by a new “laser sensor.” Apple bought Primesense, an infrared sensor company, in 2013.

7. Snapchat hired a high-level State Department official to lead its global public policy. Jennifer Park Stout, who is currently deputy chief of staff to the Secretary of State, is Snapchat’s new head of global public policy.

8. Yahoo Japan is refusing to stop the sale of ivory on its website. 28,000 ivory pieces were traded on Yahoo Japan in 2015.

9. Google is still refusing to let Google+ die. It’s going to hide some comments, adjust the layout, and create an events function.

10. President-elect Donald Trump said Apple’s CEO has “his eyes open” to manufacturing in US. Apple CEO Tim Cook was a Hillary Clinton supporter and held a fundraiser for her in August 2016.

