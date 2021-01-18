Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Listen to this update by searching “Business Insider” in your flash briefing settings.
- Tim Cook said Parler could return to the App Store. Apple removed Parler from its platform in the wake of the deadly Capitol siege.
- Deliveroo raised a $US180-million funding round. The Amazon-backed startup is preparing to go public later in 2021.
- Selena Gomez warned Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg about misinformation months ago. The star said she was frustrated tech platforms failed to heed warnings in the wake of the Capitol riots.
- Critics want populists like Bolsonaro and Modi kicked off social media. It comes after President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on January 8, and heavily restricted on other platforms.
- Apple, Google, and Spotify are still hosting pro-Trump conspiracy podcasts. Insider found podcasts easily available on all three platforms that claimed President-elect Joe Biden’s win was “a fraud.”
- US election misinformation fell 73% after Trump’s social media ban. Zignal Labs said conversations fell from from 2.5 million mentions to 688,000 across social media.
- WhatsApp says you shouldn’t worry about it sharing personal data with Facebook. But experts say you should switch to ‘highly trusted’ Signal.
- Opinion: The Trump ban across social media wasn’t censorship. It was a series of editorial decisions by media companies that call themselves social platforms, writes Becca Lewis.
- Exclusive: How Silicon Valley banished Trump in 48 hours. Insider spoke to numerous people involved in the frenetic days in which the decisions were made.
- Premium: Antitrust experts described Google’s $US2.1 billion Fitbit deal as sinister. They fear Google could funnel off the data to its other business units.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.