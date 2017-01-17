Business Insider ‘Angry Birds’ comes in virtual reality form too.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Airbus intends to test autonomous airborne taxis by the end of 2017. Airbus last year formed a division called Urban Air Mobility that is exploring concepts such as a vehicle to transport individuals.

2. Pirate copies of this year’s big Hollywood movies are leaking online ahead of awards season. “Screeners” of critically acclaimed films like “Arrival” and “La La Land” have appeared on piracy websites in the last few days.

3. Mark Zuckerberg’s first stop on his tour of the US is Dallas, Texas. Zuckerberg’s main reason for being in Dallas is to testify on Tuesday in a $2 billion (£1.6 billion) lawsuit.

4. Samsung will announce on January 23 what caused Galaxy Note 7 phones to explode. It had to stop selling the phone after several devices caught on fire.

5. A Chinese tech investor led a $30 million (£25 million) investment in a Dorset jet engine startup. Kuang-Chi has invested $30 million in Dorset-based jet engine company Gilo Industries, valuing the firm at $80 million (£67 million).

6. “Angry Birds” maker Rovio will open a new games studio in London. The studio will focus on multiplayer games that aren’t in the “Angry Birds” franchise.

7. The “Google of China” wants to plot the world with a mapping company owned by Audi, BMW, and Daimler. Mapping company Here is going to help Chinese tech giant Baidu expand its mapping service to Europe and the rest of the world.

8. Two executives have left Skyscanner after it was bought for £1.4 billion. Skyscanner’s chief operating officer Mark Logan and chief commercial officer Frank Skivington left the company.

9. China is demanding that local app stores register with authorities. The Cyberspace Administration of China wants control over apps.

10. Startups are shunning London’s “Silicon Roundabout” in favour of new tech hubs. New business openings in the area fell by 70% last year.

