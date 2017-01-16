Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start off the week.

1. South Korea wants to arrest Samsung’s vice chairman on bribery and embezzlement charges. Lee Jae-yong is accused of participating in payments that Samsung made to a close friend of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

2. Lucasfilm officially denied that a digital Carrie Fisher will be in the next “Star Wars” movies. Rumours of a CGI Princess Leia had appeared online following a CGI character in “Rogue One”.

3. A security expert has said that there is no backdoor in WhatsApp. Moxie Marlinspike, the founder of Open Whisper Systems, which helped designed WhatApp’s security protocol, shot back in a long and detailed blog post on Friday.

4. SpaceX lost $260 million (£216 million) after one of its rockets blew up. The financial hit was so hard because of launch delays.

5. Android inventor Andy Rubin is working on a new startup that makes high-end hardware. Essential is expected to announce a new round of funding in the coming weeks.

6. Evan Spiegel is selling his vision to investors ahead of Snap’s huge IPO. Spiegel met with potential investors in New York City as the company starts to mobilize backers for its highly anticipated IPO.

7. Lyft might be eyeing a global market to take on Uber. CNBC reported that Lyft has international ambitions, as evidenced by its updates to its international partnerships.

8. Nintendo stock took a beating after the company unveiled its newest console. Shares were down 5.75% in trading on the Japanese markets after the company officially unveiled the details of its newest console, the $299 (£249) Nintendo Switch.

9. 13,000 people booked Airbnbs in Washington D.C. for Trump’s inauguration. More than 15,000 people are staying at Airbnbs for the weekend.

10. Amazon wants government permission to run mystery wireless tests in rural Washington. The filings hint at a new type of technology or wireless service.

