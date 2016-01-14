Andrew Burton/Getty NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 26: Nick Woodman, founder and CEO of GoPro speaks during the company’s initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on June 26, 2014 in New York City. GoPro’s small, cheap video cameras, which can be mounted to capture unique points of view and record in high definition, have seen a surge in use for capturing everything from extreme sports to personal moments. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. GoPro shares crashed to record lows after the company said it is cutting about 7% of its staff and announced revenue forecasts below expectations . In a statement on Wednesday, the digital-camera said that it expects revenue to be about $1.6 billion (£1.1 billion) for 2015 — worse than forecast due to lower-than-anticipated sales.

2. Home Secretary Theresa May tried to convince MPs and peers at Westminster that Britain’s proposed new surveillance law is absolutely necessary.May did her best to defend the Investigatory Powers Bill that she unveiled last November, answering a number of probing questions from a 14-strong committee.

3. Secretive “moonshot lab” Google X just dropped the “Google” from its name and debuted a new logo.Since parent company Alphabet formed last fall, various subsidiaries have started rebranding.

4. The founders of Google DeepMind are investing in a startup that lets you talk to a doctor through your smartphone. DeepMind cofounders Demis Hassabis and Mustafa Suleyman are among a group of investors that were due to back Babylon Health yesterday afternoon with $25 million (£17 million).

5. Berlin-based audio sharing platform SoundCloud and Universal Music Group (UMG), have finally reached and announced an agreement. The startup, which boasts 175 million users and more than 100 million tracks on its platform, is planning to start rolling out advertising and subscription services in the US and other markets later this year.

6. Twitter shares fell to a new all-time low. The stock has dropped on every trading day in 2016, and fell more than 5% to as low as $18.47 (£12.83) per share in yesterday’s morning trade — a level it has never reached before.

7. Microsoft has snapped up the technology of Australian company Event Zero, a provider of software that makes it easier for your office’s IT pros to manage Microsoft Skype for Business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

8. The BBC is going to show a new series of iconic ’90s robot-fighting series “Robot Wars”.The programme features amateur roboteers fighting their self-assembled machines against each other, while avoiding notorious “House Robots” like Sir Killalot and Matilda.

9. Hacking group Anonymous took down two of Nissan’s websites over whaling. Hacktivists linked to the Anonymous collective have claimed responsibility. They tweeted the attack was “punishment” for Japan’s killing of whales and dolphins.

10. Rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to rant about an Xbox Live outage. In a post that went out to his 8 million followers, the Snoop threatened to switch to Sony’s PlayStation system if Microsoft didn’t sort out its server issues.

