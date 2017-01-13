Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Nintendo is due to release a new console on March 3 in North America. It’s called the Nintendo Switch and it will be priced at $299 (£246).

2. Uber wants public subsidies to fill the gaps in the UK’s transport network. The details appear in a December submission to the UK government’s Transport Committee.

3. Apple is preparing for a major push into original video content, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The move could set it on a collision course with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

4. VC investment into UK tech firms was down around £80 million in 2016 compared to 2015. The numbers were provided by deal watcher Pitchbook.

5. Two of Skype’s cofounders raised $17.2 million (£14 million) for their robot delivery business. The company is called Starship Technologies.

6. Facebook filed a patent application for self-balancing robots. The robots, which are just an idea at this stage, would use a third wheel to help them stay upright.

7. Nintendo is planning to start charging people to play games online. Rivals like Microsoft Xbox and Sony Playstation already charge.

8. Snapchat is making its app less confusing as it prepares to IPO. Many adults have struggled to get to grips with how the photo and video sharing app works.

9. Consumer Reports just changed its mind and now recommends the new MacBook Pro. The review site previously said the previously said the laptop had an inconsistent battery life but it says this has now been fixed.

10. Amazon is planning to create 100,000 jobs in the US over the next 18 months. Most of them are likely to be highly skilled tech positions, based on Amazon’s total number of job listings, analysed by Baird Equity Research’s Colin Sebastian.

