- Parler is now offline. The app was booted from Amazon’s hosting services on Monday morning after the US Capitol riots.
- Parler is suing Amazon. Its lawsuit alleges that Amazon’s decision to boot its service is politically motivated and is anti-competitive, since it did not take similar action against Twitter, which also used AWS.
- Facebook, Google, and Microsoft hit pause on political donations. Facebook is pausing for three months after the unrest, while Microsoft and Google said they were assessing the situation.
- YouTube is under pressure to suspend Trump.Actor and satirist Sacha Baron Cohen has called on YouTube to follow other major social media platforms in banning or restricting his account.
- Starlink is live in the UK. Starlink, from Elon Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX, will compete with the likes of BT Group and OneWeb to provide internet to people across the UK.
- A pro-Trump protest outside Twitter was a dud. At most, two protesters showed up, per one report.
- Exclusive:Amazon is warning employees to ‘be vigilant’ around their safety. Amazon Web Services’ vice president of infrastructure urged his team to “be vigilant” and report any unusual activity in and around the company’s data centres, according to an internal email obtained by Business Insider.
- Exclusive: Microsoft employees slammed the firm’s PAC. Leaked discussions from Microsoft’s internal Yammer social network showed the announcement came after days of employee unrest over MSPAC.
- Checkout.com is Europe’s most highly valued startup. The payment firm raised $US450 million at a $US15 billion valuation.
- Exclusive: Inside Google’s war with workers.We spoke to current and former workers about why Googlers are forming one of the first “white-collar unions.”
