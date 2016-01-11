Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Monday.

1. Offensive posts were published on Jeremy Corbyn’s Twitter feed following the apparent hacking of the Labour leader’s account. At least four messages were broadcast to his 384,000 followers.

2. Crimes linked to dating apps Tinder and Grindr have increased seven fold in just two years. More than 400 offences with a connection to users of the apps were reported to police last year.

3. UK taxi-hailing app Hailo made an £11.76 million loss in 2014. According to company accounts, Hailo’s total £21.7 million loss for the 2013-2014 financial year, came despite a 39% increase in its revenue, to £7.9 million.

4. Berlin-based SoundCloud has raised just over €32 million (£24 million) in debt funding, according to Swedish technology news website DIGITAL.The loan is reportedly with Tennenbaum Capital Partners, a US alternative investment firm that specialises in credit and “special refinancing situations”.

5. San Francisco office rent is more expensive than Manhattan’s for the first time in over a decade. The office rent price for San Francisco was $72.26 (£49.72) a square foot in the fourth quarter of last year, while Manhattan’s $71.85-a-square-foot (£49.43) for the same period.

6. Twitter “unverified” the right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos. Yiannopoulos has 139,000 followers on Twitter and is one of the leading voices on #Gamergate.

7. Apple Music now has over 10 million subscribers, reaching the milestone just six months since its launch in June. Rival Spotify took six years to surpass the 10-million-subscriber threshold.

8. A new Tesla feature lets a car park itself without anyone in it. The “Summon” feature is part of the new 7.1 software update for the cars, according to Electrek.

9. Facebook has finally killed the option to auto-upload your photos from your phone. “We are phasing out Facebook’s photo syncing feature,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

10. Music streaming service Spotify says the second half of 2015 was its best period for growth ever.Spotify is thought to of had 25-30 million subscribers at the end of 2015.

