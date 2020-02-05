Frazer Harrison / GettyKendall Jenner’s TikTok account disappeared less than 24 hours after being founded.
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.
- The company behind the Iowa-caucus app that caused the results delay released its first public statement about the fiasco. Results from the much-anticipated Iowa caucuses were delayed Monday night into Tuesday after the Iowa Democratic Party said there were “inconsistencies” in initial results, and the app’s developer Shadow Inc said it “sincerely” regrets the delay.
- Snapchat’s parent company Snap reported its fourth-quarter results Tuesday. The company fell short of Wall Street’s expectations with $US561 million in revenue, but posted earnings of $US0.03 a share, well above the $US0.01 projected by analysts.
- Snap said it agreed to a $US187.5 million settlement in a lawsuit where investors said that the company understated Snapchat’s threat from Instagram. Snap faced an investigation from the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission over the matter, but it was dropped in late 2019.
- Google accidentally sent people’s private videos stored on Google Photos to strangers. The issue affected users of Google Takeout, a service that allows Google Photos users to download their personal data for backups or to use with other apps.
- Instagram reportedly generated $US20 billion in ad revenue in 2019, outpacingYouTube. Google released ad revenue data for YouTube for the first time on Monday, revealing it brought in $US15 billion in revenue in 2019.
- A cofounder of Rockstar Games, the studio behind “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption,” is leaving the company. Dan Houser has been on leave since spring 2019, and will officially leave the company on March 11.
- Both LG and ZTE have cancelled their appearances at Mobile World Conference (MWC) due to coronavirus fears, the Verge reports. MWC, the world’s biggest smartphone show, is due to take place at the end of February.
- Apple struck a deal with Genius to add a new video series to Apple Music. The series will be called “Verified” and will feature artists discussing the meaning being their songs.
- Disney Plus has gained 28.6 million subscribers since launching in November, the company announced on Tuesday. In April Disney set itself a goal of 60 million to 90 million subscribers by 2024.
- Kendall Jenner’s TikTok account was deleted less than 24 hours after it launched. It’s unclear whether Jenner or TikTok was responsible for deleting the account from the platform.
