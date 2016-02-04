Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. GoPro posted an unexpected earnings loss as its growth slowed and new products failed to catch on with consumers. The digital camera maker reported an adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of $0.08 (£0.05) and sales of $436.6 million (£299.6 million) for the holiday quarter.

2. A European member of parliament has accused Uber’s European business of being “specifically designed, from the start, to reduce its tax liabilities.” Labour’s Anneliese Dodds made the comment to Business Insider after we pointed out that two Dutch companies closely involved in running Uber’s UK business had no employees for up to a year after it launched here.

3. Google just appointed artificial-intelligence exec John Giannandre as its new head of search. Giannandrea will take over from long-time Googler Amit Singhal, who has announced his retirement. The move highlights Google’s growing emphasis on AI.

4. Index Ventures has raised a fresh $550 million (£377 million) fund and expects to accelerate its deal making in 2016. The venture firm is now armed with as much as $1.25 billion (£858 million) after having spent little of the $700 million (£480 million) it raised last April.

5. Cisco is buying a Californian startup called Jasper Technologies for $1.4 billion (£960 million). Jasper has a cloud-based network service for internet of things (IoT) devices. It has raised $205.3 million (£141 million) in venture funds.

6. The UK Department of Work and Pension is appointing an Amazon executive to its board, Sky News reports. Douglas Gurr, who heads up Amazon’s China operations, is apparently joining as a non-executive director.

7. Tesla CEO Elon Musk personally cancelled a venture capitalist’s Tesla order after a “rude” post. Californian investor Stewart Alsop wrote an open letter to Musk about the badly run launch event for the Tesla Motors Model X.

8. Apple became the most valuable company in the world again for a brief spell on Wednesday. The iPhone maker lost the title to Alphabet earlier this week after Google’s parent company posted better-than-expected earnings on Monday.

9. Microsoft is recalling two million laptop chargers because 56 caught fire. Users who own a Surface Pro, Pro 2, or Pro 3 are advised to check their chargers. The newer Surface Pro 4 and Book are not affected.

10. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says he will agree to be arrested by British police on Friday if a UN investigation does not rule that he is being illegally detained at the Ecuadorian embassy in central London. Assange first entered the embassy in June 2012 and has not been outside since.

