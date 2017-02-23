TED Conference Uber cofounder and CEO Travis Kalanick.

1. Uber’s work environment sounds even worse than we thought. A New York Times investigation by Mike Isaac into Uber’s workplace shows that the company’s culture is worse than even Susan Fowler’s tell-all portrayed.

2. Apple officially announced that its $US5 billion (£4 billion) campus will open in April. The campus has been named the “Apple Park”.

3. Tesla reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter and topped expectations for revenues. Its revenues came in at $US2.28 billion (£1.83 billion).

4. Tesla CFO Jason Wheeler is leaving the company. He will be replaced by Deepak Ahuja, who served as CFO prior to Wheeler taking over.

5. Fitbit finally disclosed that it paid $US23 million (£18 million) to acquire assets from beleaguered smartwatch startup Pebble. The sale price was a secret until now, but it was listed in Fitbit’s earnings release.

6. Apple has bought the website iCloud.net for an unknown sum. The independent social network that previously lived there is shutting down.

7. The relaunched Nokia 3310 now reportedly has a price. The modern remake of the 17-year-old brick-lick phone will retail for €59 ($US63; £50), according to VentureBeat.

8. App-only bank Monzo raised £19.5 million at a £65 million valuation. It hopes to raise a further £2.5 million through crowdfunding.

9. A London technology investment banker said the stock market listing of Snap looks like a “very risky” investment. GP Bullhound’s Manish Madhvani said: “The user growth [of Snapchat] is slowing.”

10. Project A, a venture capital firm based in Berlin, has raised €180 million (£150 million, or $US189 million). The money will be used to invest in early stage startups in Europe.

