Facebook Facebook CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Monday.

1. Facebook has created a new “Social VR” team to explore how we’ll communicate in virtual reality. The company made the announcement in a blog post.

2. The FBI has confirmed that it reset the San Bernardino shooter’s iCloud password. The reset occurred after the FBI attempted to gain access to terror suspect Syed Farook’s account.

3. Hundreds of millions of pounds are running through Airbnb’s UK business, according to accounts filed with Companies House.Airbnb UK is owed £168.6 million and has debts of £227.6 million.

4. The suspect in a Michigan mass-shooting was an Uber driver. Police believe that 45-year-old Jason Dalton shot eight people — six of them fatally — in various locations around Kalamazoo.

5. A group of victims from the San Bernardino attack will file a legal brief in support of the US government’s attempt to force Apple to unlock an encrypted iPhone. The victims say they have an interest in the information on the phone which goes beyond the Justice Department’s criminal investigation.

6. Samsung has a new virtual reality camera called the Gear 360. The device is a tiny battery-powered camera coming this spring that lets you shoot full 360-degree videos that work in VR headsets.

7. AT&T and Intel are teaming up to test the functionality of drones on high-speed LTE wireless networks. At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, Intel has set up an “Intel Drone Zone” to demonstrate its drone technology over AT&T’s wireless network.

8. LG Electronics showed off its first modular smartphone, which comes with a B&O sound system and wide-angle lens, at the annual Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona. Modular smartphones are made out of separate components, which enables users to replace or upgrade certain functions independently

9. Powa Technologies, the London technology company once valued at £1.8 billion ($2.7 billion), has collapsed into administration, putting over 300 jobs at risk. Deloitte has been appointed to take over the business, which has run out of cash and can’t pay its debts.

10. Nokia sees the shift to the next generation of 5G wireless networks kicking off well ahead of 2020, according to Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri. Suri said Nokia plans to pick up investment in 5G technology in 2016 and that sales of 5G-ready equipment capable of future upgrades could begin as early as 2017.

