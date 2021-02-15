Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Listen to this update by searching “Business Insider” in your flash briefing settings.
- Facebook is creating a smartwatch. The firm plans to start selling the device to consumers sometime in 2022, The Information reported on Friday.
- Mark Zuckerberg wanted ‘to inflict pain’ on Apple.The Wall Street Journal reported that Zuckerberg made the remarks in 2018, when the battle between Apple and Facebook over privacy began to heat up.
- Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey may testify before Congress.Politico reported that Zuckerberg and Dorsey may testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
- A venture capitalist reportedly suggested doxxing ‘vulnerable’ journalists. Balaji Srinivasan made the suggestion in 2013 in an email to far-right blogger Curtis Yarvin, the New York Times reported Saturday.
- A profile of popular blog Slate Star Codex has divided the US tech community. The New York Times drew a connection between Slate Star Codex, the “Rationalist” community, and secretive figures in Silicon Valley such as Peter Thiel.
- Exclusive: Publicly traded streaming firm Gaia is a hotbed of misinformation. The company’s conspiratorial mindset has bled into the office, with employees speculating their employer is using supernatural means to invade their dreams.
- Zillow’s CEO warned a of a two-tier working system. Rich Barton warned that employees who choose to report to the office either some of the time or full-time could be viewed as more dedicated and more engaged than those who choose remote work.
- Facebook pays Oversight Board members hefty salaries. The tech giant pays 20 members of its 20-person Oversight Board, an independent committee that can overrule Facebook’s content moderation guidelines, “six-figure salaries for putting in about fifteen hours a week,” according to The New Yorker.
- Researchers warned of Chinese access to Clubhouse data. Stanford researchers said they found some of Clubhouse’s back-end infrastructure had been provided by Agora, a Shanghai-based startup with an office in Silicon Valley.
- Exclusive: UK startup founders don’t want a tax hike. Tech lobby groups met with UK lawmakers last week to argue against a rise in Capital Gains Tax.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.