Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. We now have the biggest hint yet that Apple’s next iPhone will have wireless charging. Apple has joined the Wireless Power Consortium, an industry group that develops a widely used wireless charging standard.

2. Disney has dropped PewDiePie, the world’s highest-earning YouTube star, over anti-Semitic videos. A spokesperson for Disney’s Maker Studios, which worked with PewDiePie, said some of his recent videos are “inappropriate.”

3. A newly filed lawsuit alleges billion-dollar startup Magic Leap is a hostile working environment for women. Magic Leap’s former VP of marketing Tannen Campbell said some of the startup’s promotional videos were “alternate facts.”

4. Apple stock hit an all-time high yesterday after UBS said the company is undervalued. Stock was up 1.3% to $US133.82 (£106).

5. Uber rival Grab will reportedly buy online payment startup Kudo for over $US100 million (£79 million). That deal will help the company expand to new countries in Asia.

6. The price of Bitcoin dived below $US1,000 (£797) yesterday. Overnight selling pushed the cryptocurrency down 1.10%, or $US11 (£8), to $US989 (£789) a coin.

7. Apple has suspended sales of its new LG 5K monitor due to hardware issues. A source said that Apple Store employees were told to display the LG monitors on the shop floor but not sell them if a customer wants one.

8. Sonos speakers are about to get 25% more expensive in the UK thanks to Brexit. The price changes will go into effect on February 23.

9. Prince’s Warner recordings are finally available on streaming services. The release of the albums was timed to coincide with the Grammy Awards.

10. Apple released the first trailer for its “Carpool Karaoke” series during the Grammy Awards. The trailer shows stars such as James Corden, Will Smith, and Metallica.

