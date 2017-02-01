Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Apple beat on the top and bottom lines of its Q1 results as sales of iPhone sales grew for the first time in a year. But the pick-up in the company’s business — which lifted Apple shares 2% in after-hours trading on Tuesday — may not prove as robust as some had hoped.

2. Uber wants half of all London rides to be shared. The bulk of passengers currently prefer travelling individually or with people they know.

3. SoftBank is considering an investment of more than $1 billion (£800 million) in coworking space provider WeWork. The deal could be among the first from SoftBank’s $100 billion (£80 billion) technology fund, which was announced last October and is being described as the largest fund of its kind in the world.

4. Samsung sent out invites for the unveiling of an unknown device. It doesn’t look likes it’s the Galaxy S8 smartphone.

5. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg came out against President Trump’s immigration ban. She wrote a post saying that the executive order defies “the heart and values that define the best of our nation.”

6. Dara Khosrowshahi, the Iranian American CEO of travel company Expedia, believes the US will be seen as a “smaller nation” as a result of Trump’s immigration ban. His comments were made in an internal company memo.

7. Facebook is building its own TV app to show longer videos. It will work with set-top boxes like the Apple TV.

8. The Apple TV is not selling well. It turns out at least one reason why Apple’s “others” revenue was down was the Apple TV.

9. Seedcamp sold part of its stake in TransferWise. The move came shortly after US investor Andreessen Horowitz reportedly upped its own investment.

10. Police picked up a nude jogger on Microsoft’s campus. “When questioned, he stated ‘he was trying to build up his immune system to fight the cold weather,'” writes Redmond Public Safety.

