Murad Sezer/ReutersEthnic Uighur demonstrators take part in a protest against China, in Istanbul, Turkey October 1, 2020.
- Huawei tested AI to identify Uighur minorities. Huawei published a document that detailed its testing of the software, which could set off a “Uighur alarm” when it finds someone apart of the community.
- Exclusive: Google tried to quell dissent over Timnit Gebru’s dismissal. AI chief Jeff Dean and research VP Megan Kocholia took part in a discussion along with Marian Croak, an engineering VP and senior Black woman at Google.
- Pornhub made big changes to its content rules.The firm has been accused of hosting videos taken without participants’ consent.
- Joby Aviation is acquiring Uber’s Elevate. The sale comes just four years after Uber launched Elevate as a way to promote “urban air mobility” with flying cars.
- Robinhood reportedly hired Goldman Sachs to lead its IPO. The stock-trading app recently started interviewing bankers and is aiming for an IPO in Q1 2021.
- Germany’s finance minister called Facebook’s Diem cryptocurrency a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’. Facebook changed Libra’s name to stress a simpler, revamped structure.
- Elon Musk confirmed he’s moved to Texas. He made the announcement at a virtual conference hosted by The Wall Street Journal, while continuing to criticise his former home of California.
- Mark Zuckerberg threatened not to invest in the UK. During a 2018 meeting with officials, the Facebook founder called Britain the “obvious territory in Europe” for Facebook to invest in, but added they were “now considering looking elsewhere.”
- Poshmark’s IPO is back on. The firm previously put its IPO on hold in 2019 to focus on boosting sales.
- Revolut’s lesser-known cofounder said the fintech wants profitability in 2021. CTO Vlad Yatsenko said the company wasn’t a “9-to-5” environment but that it had matured and implemented better HR processes.
