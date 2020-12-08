Uber A Volvo XC90 fitted with Uber’s self-driving technology.

Uber is selling its self-driving car business.The ride-hailing firm struck a deal with Amazon-backed Aurora for an undisclosed sum. Apple is designing new Mac chips to compete with Intel. The first new processor could be launched as early as spring, reports say. Amazon is cracking down on fake goods. The e-commerce giant has cracked down on counterfeit products in recent years, after brands like Birkenstock complained that fake items proliferated on the platform. Tinder parent Match Group is looking at how it handles sexual assault complaints. Dating apps have experienced a surge in use during the pandemic. Silicon Valley’s elite is moving to Miami. But VCs told the city’s mayor that a state law needs to change before more would relocate. DoorDash’s past tipping problems make it ‘unready for public markets’, investors say. The firm is going public on Wednesday in an offering that could value it at $US32 billion. Elon Musk quietly moved his foundation to Texas months ago. Rumours are swirling about the billionaire relocating to the state permanently. Steve Jobs’ daughter is modelling for Glossier. The 22-year-old Stanford University student posted photos of herself on Instagram posing with Glossier lip gloss in a bathtub. Three of Sequoia Capital’s funds have hauled in returns, leaked data shows. The firm has closed about two dozen funds since 2010, according to PitchBook. Exclusive: Linkedin backer Bessemer invested in software firm GetAccept after seeing this pitch deck.The need to close deals remotely has exploded under COVID-19, with the ‘digital signature’ market set to be worth close to $US8 billion globally.

