Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Facebook is quietly rolling out its first weapon against fake news. Users have started been surveyed on the quality of news appearing in their news feed.

2. Donald Trump is planning to sit down with American tech leaders at a roundtable next week, USA Today reports. The complete list of invitees is not immediately clear.

3. Half of SoftBank’s London-based $100 billion (£79 billion) tech fund will be used to back US startups. The fund is based out of London.

4. The PlayStation 4 just hit another milestone. Some 50 million PlayStation 4 consoles have been sold since launch in November 2013.

5. Berlin fashion startup Zalando plans to hire 1,000 engineers in aggressive expansion. That’s according to a leaked memo.

6. One of the most exciting products of 2016 just got cancelled. The Pebble Core will no longer be made.

7. SpaceX won’t try to launch a rocket again until next year. Elon Musk’s company has no plans to launch anything until January at the earliest.

8. Facebook’s growth boom shows no signs of slowing, according to a top analyst. RBC Capital managing director Mark Mahaney gave a presentation on the of future of Facebook at Business Insider’s Ignition conference.

9. More exclusive TV shows are coming to Snapchat. The content sharing app announced a partnership with Turner, which owns channels such as TBS, Adult Swim, CNN, and others.

10. Mobile payment app Square has acquired a food delivery startup called Main Line Delivery. The startup is based in Philadelphia.

NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in 5 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.