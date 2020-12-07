Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.
- Google’s AI chief faces backlash over a top researcher’s exit. After the ousting of a prominent AI ethicist, Jeffrey Dean has come under fire for how the company handled her termination.
- Amazon is accused of firing a worker pushing for sick pay. Multiple legal challenges have been brought against the firm over its firings of whistleblowers who have spoken out about working conditions.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook added pronouns to his Twitter bio. GLAAD says adding pronouns to social media profiles is a way to support trans people.
- Elon Musk said why he wants to be buried on Mars. The Tesla founder also shared how he planned to be at the forefront of the self-driving car revolution.
- Google rivals hit out at its ‘profit-sapping’ in Europe. German search rival Ecosia called on officials to ramp up antitrust investigations.
- The White House said it won’t extend TikTok’s deadline to sell off US assets. Two sources told Reuters that talks between TikTok and the US government over the app’s fate are expected to continue.
- Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin will land the first woman on the moon. Artemis 3 would be the first crewed lunar landing since the last Apollo mission in 1972.
- Tesla competitor Lucid Motors built its first factory. Lucid will start producing up to 30,000 vehicles per year at the Arizona plant in 2021.
- Jamba is using a robot to make smoothies in a Walmart. The Blendid kiosk uses artificial intelligence, a robotic arm, blenders, a refrigerator, and ingredient dispensers.
- Inside the tragic last months of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh. In his final months, Hsieh relocated from Las Vegas to Park City Utah, where he isolated himself from longtime friends.
