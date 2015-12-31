Stuart Isett/Fortune Brainstorm TECH Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Fortune’s Brainstorm event.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know on the last day of the year.

1. Facebook’s “Free Basics” internet service has been shut down in Egypt. Over 3 million people had been using the cheap internet service in the country.

2. Microsoft wants to build a slimmed-down version of the Xbox. It considered the idea back in 2013 but didn’t proceed with it.

3. Gaming platform Steam confirmed that the issues it experienced on Christmas Day were initially caused by hackers. The service suffered a denial of service attack.

4. Apple could make the iPhone 7 waterproof. Apple devices have gradually become more water resistant, and a new report claims the iPhone 7 will take things one step further.

5. Adultery site Ashley Madison says it has added 4 million users since a massive hack leaked customer information online. Two weeks after the leak the company said it had seen a surge in new users signing up.

6. Apple will pay over $300 million (£202 million) to settle tax fraud investigation in Italy. Italian prosecutors have been investigating allegations that Apple failed to pay corporate taxes.

7. Uber has patented a system that will let customers book Uber rides when travelling around the world to different cities. Right now it’s dubbed “Uber Travel.”

8. Amazon is preparing to go head to head with the UK’s supermarkets. It’s dramatically expanding the range of grocery products it sells.

9. The piracy group that leaked the new Quentin Tarantino movie published a bizarre apology. Hive-CM8 says it was “sorry for the trouble we caused.”

10. There have now been over 1 billion Uber rides in the world. The billionth ride was a short trip in London on Christmas Eve.

NOW WATCH: Why Apple might want to remove the home button from the iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.