- Mitch McConnell ties stimulus checks to tech legislation. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a bill linking $US2,000 stimulus checks to a repeal of Section 230 and a new commission to study election fraud.
- An Apple supplier could be using Uighur slave labour. Lens Technology, a longtime supplier of glass for iPhones, uses forced labour from Uighur minorities in its factories, according to a new report.
- Apple loses legal challenge. The iPhone manufacturer lost an early legal challenge in its copyright lawsuit against Corellium, a security firm that offers a virtualized version of iOS for security testing. A judge ruled that the product was fair use, The Washington Post reported.
- Coinbase allegedly paid minorities and women less. Cryptocurrency exchange startup Coinbase consistently paid women and people of colour less than other employees performing similar jobs, according to analysis by The New York Times.
- TikTok removed an account promoting illegal gatherings. Vybe Together, a New York City-based “secret party app,” used TikTok to promote a large New Year’s Eve event that appeared to break CDC-recommended COVID-19 safety protocol.
- Japan wants to reduce space junk. Kyoto University is teaming up with a Japanese forestry company, Sumitomo Forestry, to develop wooden satellites to send into orbit by 2023, in order to cut down on space junk.
- Intel shares surge after activist letter. The chipmaker’s stock rose 8% after activist hedge fund Third Point sent a letter urging it to explore strategic alternatives.
- Best of 2020: How offices will change post-coronavirus. The co-CEOs of one of the world’s largest architecture firms outline three major ways the workplace will change in the future.
- Best of 2020: How Google spots unconscious bias at work. Check out the presentation slides that the tech giant uses to tackle diversity and inclusion issues at the company.
- Best of 2020: Hottest European fintechs of 2020.Business Insider asked nine of the most prominent VC investors in European tech to pick out fintech startups they thought would blow up in 2020.
