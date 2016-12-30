Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Tesla stock might close down for the year — and that could be a good thing. Tesla is down just over 10% in 2016, after sliding more than that at some point, but shares are also trading above $200 (£163).

2. It sounds like Microsoft’s first-ever PC is performing better than anyone expected. Microsoft was expecting to ship roughly 15,000 Surface Studio PCs in the first quarter they were available, but the company may end up shipping as many as 30,000 units instead.

3. $3.8 billion (£3 billion) Slack just lost another high-profile executive. Slack’s head of product Jason Shellen has suddenly left the company, less than a year after joining.

4. It looks like “Super Mario Run” is coming to Android sooner rather than later. A pre-register link has gone live on the Google Play Store.

5. Toshiba is “burning cash at an alarming rate.” It’s expecting a major write-down.

6. Amazon is considering using blimps as huge airborne warehouses. The company filed a patent for the idea on December 22.

7. Serena Williams is marrying Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian. Williams and Ohanian have been in a relationship since late 2015, following her relationship with the musician Drake.

8. Windows 10 is getting a “Green Screen of Death” for people who test new features early. It’s only slightly different from the blue screen of death.

9. Twitter is battling Facebook for livestreaming supremacy with the launch of 360-degree live video. Twitter is introducing 360-degree live video streaming to its streaming app Periscope.

10. London wearables company VINAYA has gone into administration. CEO Kate Unsworth told Business Insider that the company will undergo a “restructuring” and is spinning out certain parts of the business.

