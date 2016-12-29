BI Oculus has acquired a Danish startup.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. T-Mobile has started remotely killing customers’ Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones. The company has begun rolling out an update to customers that will prevent their Galaxy Note 7 smartphones from charging.

2. Sprint and OneWeb say 8,000 jobs announced by Donald Trump are part of SoftBank’s previously announced pledge. Trump suggested that the jobs were a new announcement.

3. Facebook ads are “far less viewable” than some advertisers were expecting. Advertisers are now paying a lot more attention to the accuracy of Facebook’s numbers, and those numbers may not be as good as advertisers were expecting.

4. Apple CEO Tim Cook called AirPods “a runaway success,” and said “we’re making them as fast as we can.” Cook is currently visiting New York.

5. Facebook’s Safety Check feature helped promote a fake news story about a Bangkok explosion. The tool was activated on December 27 after a protest at a government building, and labelled “The Explosion in Bangkok, Thailand.”

6. Apple has published its first AI research paper. Earlier this month Ruslan Salakhutdinov, director of AI research at Apple, made a pledge to start being more open.

7. Apple is the most underweight stock globally for fund managers, despite “buy” ratings from analysts. Apple comes out as the most underweight, when a lot of analysts are rating the stock positively, expecting it to outperform.

8. Here fought off Uber to hire mapping engineers from failed startup Karhoo. “We’ve hired about 30 people who were previously working at Karhoo,” a Here spokesman told Business Insider.

9. US chip maker Qualcomm got hit with a $854 million (£696 million) fine from South Korea. The Korea Fair Trade Commission said Qualcomm abused its dominant market position.

10. Oculus has acquired Danish eye tracking startup The Eye Tribe. The company developed a $99 (£81) eye tracking device.

