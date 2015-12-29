Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. 191 million US voters may have had their personal data exposed after a voter database was discovered online. The database includes information like people’s addresses, phone numbers, and political affiliations.

2. A new Google FTC filing reveals the look of the new version of Google Glass. It’s now foldable with an improved battery life and a better processor.

3. Mark Zuckerberg published a column in the Times of India urging the country to embrace his “Free Basics” plan to offer free internet to people. Earlier this month the service was suspended in the country.

4. Users are complaining about changes that Yahoo is making to Yahoo Finance. Some people say that there are missing message boards, long load times, and formatting errors.

5. Fitbit stock jumped 6% pre-market yesterday after it appeared to have had a very good Christmas. The company’s app jumped to the top of the App Store, indicating that many devices were activated over Christmas.

6. E-commerce startup Wish is spending $100 million (£67.1 million) on Facebook advertising per year. That would make it one of the largest advertisers on Facebook in terms of ad spend.

7. A former employee of Russian internet giant Yandex has been accused of stealing source code for its search engine and attempting to sell it on the black market. Dmitriy Korobov received a two-year suspended sentence.

8. Some Anonymous members are trying to help Steven Avery, the subject of the new Netflix documentary series “Making a Murderer.” Some member of the group believe that Avery is innocent.

9. The first photographs of Tesla’s giant new “Gigafactory” have been posted to Instagram. When finished, it will be the world’s second-largest building by volume.

10. A former Google employee told us the problems that the company faces in India. It’s a mobile-first country, and Google needs to become a destination site.

