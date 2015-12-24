Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this morning.

1. Apple won a complete victory in a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of rigging iMessage to not deliver texts to Android users. A federal judge dismissed the case.

2. India has temporarily banned Internet.org’s Free Basics service that brings the internet to developing nations. India has ordered for the service to be halted so that it can be investigated over net neutrality fears.

3. Big data startup Palantir raised a $880 million (£590 million) round of founding. That brings the company’s valuation to $20 billion (£13.4 billion).

4. Leaked screenshots suggest WhatsApp could be about to add video calling. The app recently added voice calling over the internet, so it’s a logical step.

5. Salesforce acquired quote-to-cash startup SteelBrick for $360 million (£241 million). The company helps salespeople put together quotes and billings for customers.

6. Another Evernote exec has jumped ship — and this time it’s the son of the founder. VP of partnerships, Alex Pachikov, is the son of Evernote cofounder Stepan Pachikov.

7. The New York Times published an inside look at the sale of Good Technologies. One employee was so frustrated they smashed a glass wall in a conference room.

8. The leak of the new Quentin Tarantino movie has been traced back to a top Hollywood executive — but he’s probably innocent. The torrent came from a screener copy sent to Andrew Kosove.

9. The UK may force Amazon and eBay to pay for VAT fraud. Overseas sellers are listing items on UK sites and not paying VAT.

10. Illinois has ruled that the services offered by FanDuel and DraftKings are illegal. New York and Nevada already banned the sites.

