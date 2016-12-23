Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Uber’s self-driving car program is leaving California after regulators revoked the registration of Uber’s 16 autonomous vehicles. The cars have been transported to Arizona, where Uber will try to restart its self-driving car pilot.

2. Pokémon Go has finally arrived on the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch app allows players to log each play session as a workout.

3. Carmaker Tesla will increase its prices in the UK for some vehicles by 5% on January 1, 2017. It is Tesla’s second price hike in the UK following the country’s vote to leave the EU.

4. Governments are demanding more and more data from Facebook about its users. The social network said that government requests for user account data rose 27% in the first half of 2016 compared to the second half of last year.

5. Consumer Reports, one of the most thorough publications to do testing on laptops, says Apple’s new MacBook Pros have problems with consistent battery life. As a result, Apple’s latest laptops are the first from the company not to receive a “recommended” rating.

6. Alphabet’s DeepMind signed a deal with another NHS trust to get its Streams app in the hands of even more medics. The app allows clinicians to see electronic patient records on their smartphones and get alerts when their patient’s conditions start to deteriorate.

7. Snapchat has opened an office in China. The platform is banned in China but the company’s new Spectacles device is assembled there.

8. Payments company Stripe has no plans for a stock market listing any time soon, according to the company’s chief financial officer. Stripe is currently valued at $9.2 billion (£7.5 billion) after raising an additional $150 million (£122 million) last month.

9. New drone footage shows massive progress has been made on Tesla’s giant Gigafactory in the US. Tesla first broke ground on the Gigafactory in 2014 and plans to have it operating at full capacity in 2020.

10. Pop star Avril Lavigne accused Mark Zuckerberg of “promoting bullying” with his jab at Nickelback. He made the comments about Nickelback during a video about his new personal butler.

NOW WATCH: Why Korean parents are paying for their kids to get plastic surgery



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.