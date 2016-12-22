Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Californian authorities revoked the registration of Uber’s autonomous vehicles, forcing the company to shut down its self-driving pilot program in San Francisco. The company had 16 autonomous vehicles in its fleet.

2. 40 million people downloaded “Super Mario Run” in its first few days.The iPhone and iPad game is made by Nintendo.

3. Leaked documents suggest Apple will launch a premium iPhone codenamed “Ferrari” next year. The documents were published by a Chinese social media user.

4. Facebook forced users to call Berlin truck crash an “attack” — before the facts came in. Facebook consults with multiple sources to verify incidents before triggering its Safety Check feature.

5. Nokia and Apple are fighting over core smartphone phone tech. Nokia has sued Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of violating 32 technology patents.

6. Google’s self-driving car fleet may soon include Honda cars.Waymo, Google’s self-driving car unit, is in discussions with Honda about integrating its self-driving car tech into Honda cars.

7. Microsoft has won a $927 million (£750 million) contract with the United States Department of Defence. It will provide technical support and consulting.

8. A lawsuit claimed Google employees can’t write novels about working in Silicon Valley without permission first. The lawsuit also says employees are supposed to report when they suspect colleagues are digging for information that could be leaked outside the company.

9. Google is being sued by an unnamed San Francisco employee who works as a product manager for the company. The employee claims he has been falsely blamed for leaking information to the press.

10. The EU’s highest court says Theresa May’s “Snooper’s Charter” could be illegal. The Investigatory Powers Act passed into law in November.

