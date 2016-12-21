Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Wednesday morning.

1. Facebook has been accused of misleading EU regulators over its $22 billion (£17.7 billion) WhatsApp deal. In 2014, Facebook apparently told European regulators that it could not reliably link the accounts of users on the two services.

2. Twitter lost two more of its senior executives. CTO Adam Messinger and VP of product Josh McFarland both announced that they are leaving the company.

3. Here’s our review of the new Apple AirPods. You need an internet connection to raise or lower the volume using Siri.

4. Apple is working on some “great desktops,” CEO Tim Cook promised. His comment comes from a leaked internal Q&A.

5. DeepMind is building a team in the US to work on Google products. It’s planning to hire “a couple of dozen” people at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View.

6. Apple is in talks with India to manufacture products locally. It asked for financial incentives.

7. Uber is fixing a flaw in its self-driving cars that could put cyclists in danger. The company admitted that its cars struggle to deal with cyclists and bike lanes.

8. Microsoft won a $927 million (£749 million) contract to provide tech support to the Department of Defence. Back in February, Microsoft secured a deal with the Department of Defence to bring Windows 10 to all 4 million of its employees.

9. A lawsuit claims Google employees can’t write novels about working in Silicon Valley without asking permission first. The lawsuit also says employees are supposed to report when they suspect colleagues are digging for information that could be leaked outside the company.

10. Blackberry raised its outlook for the year and the stock popped. Shares were up 3.75%.

NOW WATCH: The best way to clear out a ton of space on your iPhone superfast



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.