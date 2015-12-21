Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg’s dog dressed up in Star Wars attire.

1. Huddle has let go of a number of employees, according to a Business Insider source familiar with the matter. The London startup has raised $89 million (£60 million) for its enterprise collaboration software and has been tipped to IPO.

2. Apple CEO Tim Cook is not happy about people calling him a “tax avoider,” and thinks the current US tax code on foreign income is broken.Cook made the remarks during an interview with “60 Minutes” on CBS News.

3. Google executive Michelle Guthrie has been hired by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) to replace Mark Scott as its managing director. It is the first time the broadcaster has hired a woman for the position.

4. Alex Depledge, cofounder of on-demand cleaning startup Hassle.com, says the Conservatives know their proposed immigration policies are “b——-“.Depledge is also chair of the Coalition for a Digital Economy [Coadec] organisation, board member of the Sharing Economy UK trade body, and board member of Tech North.

5. Britain has created 45,000 technology companies over the past five years, according to research by KPMG and Markit. The sector has grown 10 times quicker than manufacturing, retail, or construction and the number of tech companies has increased by a third since 2010.

6. Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket launch has been delayed until Monday evening to increase the chances of a better landing. Monday’s Falncon 9 launch will be the first time that SpaceX has attempted a rocket touchdown on land.

7. Apple CEO Tim Cook said he remains a strong supporter of encryption, even as governments continue to question the method of securely gathering data in wake of terrorist attacks. Right now, if a government agency gives Apple a proper warrant, it will hand over what it has. But if the information is encrypted, like private messages, Apple simply may not have the information to give them.

8. Zuckerberg posted pictures of his daughter and dog dressed as “Star Wars” characters in the same week. He dressed up his daughter Maxima as a jedi, with just a one line caption — “The force is strong with this one”. He then posted a picture of his Puli, a type of Hungarian sheepdog, Beast dressed as a Sith. The picture was accompanied by just one line too — ” Meanwhile, Beast turned to the dark side”.

9. A US court has declined to review a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ruling that bars private pilots from splitting the cost of flights with passengers. As a result, ridesharing services for private flights won’t be taking off just yet.

10. Apple has 800 engineers obsessing over the iPhone camera. It may seem like a lot for one piece of a phone, but the camera is actually made of 200 pieces, says Graham Townsend, the director who oversees it all.

