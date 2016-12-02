Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Airbnb is banning London hosts from renting their homes for more than 90 days. If they want to rent it out for longer, then they need planning permission.

2. Apple quietly acquired a Finnish company called Indoor.io to help it map indoor spaces, Bloomberg reports. The value of the acquisition is unknown.

3. Spotify, one of Europe’s most valuable tech start-ups, could start to become profitable as early as next year. That’s according to a board member who was also one of the company’s first investors.

4. Fitbit is on the brink of buying smartwatch maker Pebble for around just $40 million (£32 million). Pebble has been backed by over $58 million (£48 million) in funding, so an exit of that size would be a disappointing outcome for the company and many of its investors.

5. Product Hunt has been acquired by AngelList, one of its early investors. The 3-year-old website helps techies discover new products and startups.

6. Saudi Arabia has suffered a series of “destructive” cyber attacks over the past few weeks, according to a Bloomberg News report. A source told Bloomberg that early evidence suggests the attacks came from Iran, although the attack may simply have been made to look like it came from Iran.

7. Twitter bought a small, virtually unknown startup to get a new chief of product. Twitter’s new VP of Product is Keith Coleman, a longtime Google product manager who has been working at a small, little known startup called Yes for the past few years.

8. Apple is making it easier to replace your iPhone if it randomly shuts off with 30% battery. The company has introduced a tool to its webpage so you can figure out whether your phone is covered without visiting an Apple Store.

9. Renowned investor Peter Thiel made a rare public appearance at a chess tournament. The former chess prodigy made the ceremonial first move at the tiebreaker round of the FIDE World Chess Championship in New York.

10. Facebook wants to teach you about artificial intelligence now so it can hire you later. “We need everybody to contribute to artificial intelligence,” said Joaquin Quiñonero Candela, the head of Facebook’s Applied Machine Learning (AML) research division, in an interview with Business Insider.

