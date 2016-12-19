Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. Apple plans to appeal against the European Commission’s ruling that will see it pay up to €13 billion (£11 billion) to Ireland in back taxes.Ireland has said it does not want Apple to pay it the money.

2. Apple has set up a secret office in Berlin to “cherrypick” mapping engineers from Here, which is owned by a German automotive group. Apple has never publicly confirmed the office.

3. California’s top law enforcement officer is threatening legal action against Uber over its self-driving vehicle program in San Francisco. The office of Attorney General Kamala Harris said Uber should park its semi-autonomous Volvo SUVs until it obtains a permit for use on city streets.

4. Amazon is slashing the price of its products in time for Christmas. The Amazon Echo devices are on sale, as are the Amazon Fire devices.

5. Y Combinator president Sam Altman said he isn’t convinced just yet that giving people free money will make them happier. Beginning in 2017, he and a group of YC researchers are launching an experiment in Oakland, California, where roughly 100 families will get $2,000 a month (£1,602).

6. How Pebble, the hot startup that stole Apple’s thunder, wound up in Silicon Valley’s graveyard.Fitbit’s $40 million (£32 million) acquisition wasn’t a lifeline for Pebble, it was a fire sale.

7. Amazon’s first drone delivery may not have been as impressive as it first looked. The Sun newspaper reported that it would have been quicker to walk from the Amazon fulfilment centre to the customer’s house than to use a drone.

8. William Tunstall-Pedoe, the founder of a voice recognition app that was acquired by Amazon and used to develop the Amazon Echo device, has invested in a London-based art startup called Artfinder. The startup raised $2.2 million (£1.8 million) from Tunstall-Pedoe and venture capital firm Oxford Capital.

9. Ride-hailing app Careem said it has closed the first part of a $500 million (£400 million) funding round. The Dubai-based company has been backed by investors including Japan’s Rakuten and Saudi Telecom Co (STC).

10. Nike has launched a $720 (£577) pair of trainers that are full of technology in a move that represents a significant shift for the sports brand. The HyperAdapt 1.0 is Nike’s first self-lacing trainer for the general public.

