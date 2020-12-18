Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.
- Microsoft was hit by the SolarWinds attack.The firm said Thursday that it was hit by the sweeping SolarWinds cybersecurity hack, but denied a Reuters report that indicated that its products and services may have been compromised.
- Facebook and Google have been accused of colluding. In an antitrust suit filed Wednesday, state attorneys general accused Google of giving Facebook unfair advertising advantages to stop it from getting into an area of adtech called “header bidding.”
- Facebook is backing up Epic Games. The company said it will provide Epic with “relevant information … regarding how Apple’s policies have adversely impacted Facebook and the people and businesses who use our services.”
- Exclusive: Amazon workers are rebelling against work surveillance. Employees have started a new “anti-surveillance” petition, demanding the company stop its labour-tracking efforts.
- Google wrote off more than $US1 billion for DeepMind. The AI firm posted another loss for the year, at $US626 million, and revenue of $US360 million.
- Google is under higher risk of breakup from the EU. Under the terms of proposed new tech laws outlined by the EU earlier this week, Google would already be on the verge of being forcibly broken up.
- Coinbase filed paperwork to go public. The cryptocurrency platform confidentially filed IPO paperwork to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company announced Thursday, officially setting off the process to go public in the future.
- GoCardless raised $US95 million. GoCardless is a payments processor that competes with US giant Stripe and is the latest in a string of major European fintechs to fundraise in 2020.
- Pornhub is owned by a mystery businessman.According to the Financial Times, businessman Bernard Bergemar owns much of MindGeek, which runs major porn sites like Pornhub, RedTube, and YouPorn.
- Exclusive: Tony Hsieh suffered a psychotic break during the summer. Loved ones became concerned for the then-Zappos CEO’s mental health, and he eventually stepped down from Zappos in late August.
