- Exclusive: Amazon is plotting a big move into healthcare. The retail giant is planning to provide online and in-person primary care to workers at other companies, sources told Business Insider.
- Facebook is furious about Apple’s privacy moves. The social network firm took out full-page ads in newspapers like The New York Times blasting an Apple software update which will make it more difficult for Facebook to target users with ads.
- Exclusive: TikTok sends personal data of US job applicants to China. Business Insider examined TikTok’s careers portal and privacy policies, which reveal that applicant data is routed through China despite the firm’s efforts to distance itself from its Chinese roots.
- Google was hit with a third antitrust lawsuit.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a Facebook post that Google “used its monopolistic powers to control pricing” and “engage in market collusions to rig auctions” for online ad sales.
- SolarWinds investors traded millions in stock.The Washington Post reported that in the days before SolarWinds’ massive breach was publicly disclosed, Silver Lake and others sold around $US280 million in stock before the price plummeted.
- Facebook is building a services-booking product.According to The Information, Facebook will allow users to search for and book services through the app, like an online directory or service lik TaskRabbit.
- Pornhub is being sued. Its parent company MindGeek on Tuesday was hit with a lawsuit from 40 victims of the sex trafficking operation Girls Do Porn, alleging Pornhub hosted and profited off Girls Do Porn videos for years.
- Exclusive: Google AI employees want Timnit Gebru back. In a letter to management, they asked that Google offers Gebru her position back at a higher level, while demanding that a manager is removed from the reporting chain.
- Exclusive: Expensify is eyeing a direct listing for 2021. Expensify doesn’t need additional capital, its CEO said, because it’s been profitable for years.
- Exclusive: We spoke to three former Pornhub moderators. They described a company that, while gradually clamping down on inappropriate content, took far too long to impose common-sense restrictions and to report suspicious content to authorities.
