- The EU is threatening to break up tech firms.The EU unveiled a raft of new policy proposals designed to curb the influence of the likes of Amazon and Facebook.
- Microsoft sinkholed the domain used in the SolarWinds attack. The domain served as the command and control centre for a compromise that affected 18,000 customers.
- Twitter incurred a GDPR fine. The Irish Data Protection Commission fined Twitter $US546,000 for violating the EU’s GDPR privacy law and failing to notify the regulator of a data breach within 72 hours of one occurring.
- Pinterest settled a sexism suit. The firm on Monday paid $US22.5 million to end a lawsuit brought by Francoise Brougher, its former chief operating officer, who alleged gender discrimination.
- Google faces a second antitrust suit. The suit from state attorneys general is expected to accuse Google of designing its search engine to favour its own specialised search products over the specialised search tools of competitors, according to Politico.
- iOS will tell you how you’re being tracked.New App Store labels tell you how an iPhone app collects “data used to track you,” “data linked to you,” and “data not linked to you.”
- TikTok will label posts about coronavirus vaccines. The company said that starting December 21 it would roll out information banners on any TikTok videos that mention vaccines.
- Here’s how Amazon bought self-driving car firm Zoox. Zoox co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson told Business Insider the companies had talked from time-to-time over the past few years, but started seriously discussing an acquisition this year.
- There’s an overabundance of dildos on “Cyberpunk 2077.” A bug in the game means the sex toys can be found in nearly every area, which quickly turned into a meme online.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will podcast on Spotify. The royal pair will produce and host podcasts exclusively on Spotify as part of a multi-year partnership.
