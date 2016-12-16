Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Verizon could kill its $4.8 billion (£3.8 billion) deal with Yahoo. The company is reportedly considering either scrapping the deal or paying less for Yahoo after Wednesday’s announcement that 1 billion Yahoo users had their accounts stolen since 2013.

2. Nintendo released “Super Mario Run” on the App Store. Here’s our review of the game (spoiler: it’s excellent, gorgeous, but too short).

3. Facebook is going to use Snopes and other fact-checkers to combat and bury “fake news.” Once third-party fact-checkers have confirmed that a story is fake, it will be labelled as such and demoted in the News Feed.

4. Ad tech companies have received a rush of requests to blacklist right-wing news site Breitbart. Vendors have told Business Insider they have received requests from advertising agencies and advertiser clients.

5. Amazon is secretly building an “Uber for trucking” app, setting its sights on a massive $800 billion (£643 billion) market. The app, scheduled to launch in summer 2017, is designed to make it easier for truck drivers to find shippers that need goods moved.

6. LeEco’s self-driving car was reportedly piloted by remote control and designed by Faraday Future. Faraday Future employees were reportedly pulled off core projects to work on the LeSee car that was shown on stage at an event in April.

7. Angry London Uber drivers are targeting Uber’s corporate customers with protests. On Wednesday, a few dozen drivers protested at Salesforce’s offices in London — and the group that organised it says more demonstrations are on the way.

8. Trivago’s IPO reportedly fell below expectations. The hotel search platform raised $287 million (£230 million) in an initial public offering on Thursday.

9. Uber is launching coloured lights so you know which car is picking you up. Uber says the lights will initially be tested in four cities: Newcastle, Miami, Denver, and Nashville.

10. Just Eat is spending £266 million to acquire rivals Hungryhouse and SkipTheDishes. The Hungryhouse acquisition is expected to generate incremental EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of between £12 million and £15 million.

