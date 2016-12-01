Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Apple officials have been in regular contact with the Food and Drug Administration in the US over the past few years. It has been discussing diagnostic apps and other unreleased health products.

2. Amazon is going to use physical trucks to help companies transfer data from their data centre to Amazon’s cloud. The trucks are called Snowmobiles.

3. Netflix will now let you download videos and watch them offline. However, not all videos will work with the new offline mode.

4. GoPro is laying off 15% of its workforce and shutting down its entertainment division. About 200 full-time positions will be cut.

5. Facebook is reportedly looking to open an office in an Irish city where Apple employs around 5,000 people. The office is on the top floor of a new office development.

6. Startups that deliver healthy recipe kits to your front door are carving away at supermarket revenues. Spending with companies like HelloFresh and Gousto grew by 64.6% in the first half of 2016, compared to the same period last year.

7. At least four male suicides in the UK have been linked to “webcam blackmail” — a form of extortion where victims are tricked into performing sex acts. Victims of this so-called “sextortion” have more than doubled from 385 to 864 in the past year.

8. Uber launched an FAQ web page for its drivers. It’s been launched in response to the result of UK employment tribunal it’s appealing.

9. Apple’s futuristic wireless headphones will ship “over the next few weeks.” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, made the announcement in an email to a customer.

10. Period and ovulation tracking app Clue just raised $20 million (£16 million) in funding. The Berlin-based company raised the money from Nokia Growth Partners and other investors.

