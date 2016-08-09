Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google-owned AI research lab DeepMind, thinks that “the world” should ultimately have control over super intelligent machines that can learn for themselves. Hassabis wants companies to be open and transparent about their AI developments.

2. Apple CEO Tim Cook told Fast Company that companies should have values in the same way that people do. He has previously told shareholders that they should get out of Apple stock if they want him to make company decisions purely for ROI reasons.

3. Tesla is planning to burn through $1.1 billion (£847 million) in cash this quarter. The automotive company is finishing construction of a massive battery factory in Nevada, the Gigafactory, and ramping up for production next year of a mass market sedan, the Model 3.

4. Google just bought a startup for over $100 million (£77 million) to catch up with Microsoft in the cloud wars. The startup is called Orbitera.

5. The iPhone 7 is expected to come with a dual-camera feature. This will enable the phone to capture two images independently then merge them into one to get higher quality images, especially in lower light conditions.

6. A bitcoin exchange that was hacked for $65 million (£50 million) says that all of its customers will lose 36% of their funds to account for the losses. Bitfinex had almost 120,000 bitcoins stolen by hackers on August 2.

7. Amazon’s largest outdoor drone testing site is reportedly just outside Cambridge in the UK. Campaigners are concerned the drones could severely impact owls and other wild animals.

8. Twitter is looking to sublease out 183,000 square feet from its headquarters in San Francisco. The company’s fortunes on the public markets continue to sag.

9. A 20-year-old man was shot dead while playing Pokémon Go in San Francisco. Calvin Riley was shot Saturday night by an unknown assailant at Aquatic Park near Ghirardelli Square, the US Park Police said.

10. Iran has banned the Pokémon Go game, The Guardian reports, citing the local Isna news agency. Iranians wanting to get their pokémon fix may now have to turn to proxies and virtual private networks — much like they do for other censored services.

