Deliveroo Deliveroo cofounder and CEO Will Shu.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Monday

1. Meal delivery startup Deliveroo has announced it has raised a $275 million (£210 million) Series E funding round. The last time Deliveroo raised money was in November, when it secured $100 million (£76 million).

2. Airbnb is raising a massive new round of funding that values the company at $30 billion (£22.9 billion). That makes it the second-most-valuable US tech startup after Uber, which investors have valued around $68 billion (£51.9 billion).

3. Apple has bought Turi, a Seattle-based machine-learning startup. The purchase price was “around” $200 million (£153 million), Geekwire reports, citing a source close to the deal.

4. Facebook wants people to share selfies like they do on Snapchat. Some Facebook app users are now being shown a prompt to open their phone’s camera and take a selfie that can be modified with a filter.

5. Facebook’s expansion into enterprise software is being built in London, not Menlo Park. “Facebook at Work” has taken over a year to build.

6. The head of Bloomberg’s $150 million (£115 million) venture capital fund explained the formula for finding a top AI startup. Access to users and large data sets is key.

7. German online food takeaway service Delivery Hero, one of Europe’s biggest startups, could go public next year. Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Ostberg told German weekly Welt am Sonntag that it’s quite possible.

8. Airbnb has built a new hotel in Japan. Instead of calling it a hotel, however, the company is describing the building as a “novel” new kind of community centre.

9. Pokémon Go has gone live in 15 more countries. India and China remain on the waiting list.

10. Bosses don’t love it when you play Pokémon Go at work. We rounded up a few of their responses to the situation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.