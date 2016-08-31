Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. The European Commission has ordered Ireland to ask Apple for €13 billion (£11.1 billion; $14.5 billion) in back taxes following a three-year investigation into the company’s tax affairs in the country. Both Apple and Ireland intend to appeal the decision.

2. A Downing Street representative said Apple would be “welcome” to come to Britain following the European Commission’s ruling. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added that the UK makes all companies pay the tax they owe.

3. The man behind Jeremy Corbyn’s digital manifesto defended the authors of a book about paedophiles. His name is Dr Richard Barbrook.

4. YouTube live video viewings climbed 80% last year as the company looks to take on Facebook and Snapchat. The number of live videos uploaded onto the Google-owned platform increased by 130% over the same period.

5. AI research lab Google DeepMind has partnered with the NHS on a third project. The latest project will look to establish how useful machine learning techniques can be in treating head and neck cancer.

6. A security researcher found a problem in Google’s own login page that could allow a hacker to easily steal people’s passwords. Aidan Woods wrote on his personal website about the frustrating interactions he had with Google’s security team, which told him they would not track it as a security bug.

7. Uber is shaking up its leadership by bringing in Target Chief Marketing Officer, Jeff Jones, as president of its ridesharing operations. He replaces cofounder Ryan Graves.

8. Apple doesn’t expect the €13 billion (£11.1 billion; $14.5 billion) tax bill to have “any near-term impact on” its financial results. That’s according to a document posted on Apple’s investor relations website.

9. Google plans to expand its Uber-like carpooling service to all of San Francisco. The service is known as Waze.

10. Amazon has finally launched its Dash buttons in the UK. The £4.99 buttons allow up to 40 brands — including Whiskas, Ariel and Andrex — to be ordered with a single press.

