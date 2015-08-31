Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off your week.

1. Netflix will no longer be able to show high-profile Hollywood movies like Transformers and the Hunger Games to US viewers. Netflix isn’t renewing its distribution deal with Epix, and will be focusing on its original-content efforts instead.

2. Apple is reportedly planning a big increase in the price of the new Apple TV. The new version of Apple TV will be available in October and could cost about $US200.

3. The US may have to go after the ‘Great Firewall’ to stop China’s cyber-attacks. President Obama is expected talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next month about cyber espionage.

4. Minecraft founder Markus Persson

went on a tweetstorm this weekend to talk about the empty side of success, and selling his company to Microsoft for $US2.5 billion.

Microsoft bought Minecraft almost a year ago, and the founder did not join Microsoft after the sale.

5.

Uber has hired the two security researchers famous for hacking into a Jeep and stopping it while driving. Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek will be announced as new hires today, Reuters reports.



6. In the wake of his company’s data breach, Ashley Madison CEO Noel Biderman has resigned. He is no longer with the company.

7. Apple launched two new Apple Music TV ads last night during the MTV Video Music Awards featuring The Weeknd and actor John Travolta. The two-part, episodic series of ads highlights Apple Music’s user interface, and its playlist feature in particular.

8. Investors are starting to worry that some big-name startups are overvalued. Investors in late-stage startups worry that the stock market’s six-year bull run is coming to an end, and that today’s super valuable private tech companies won’t live up to their valuations when they go public.

9. Starting tomorrow, Google Chrome will be blocking Flash ads entirely by default. Google, which warned advertisers in advance, says it’s blocking Flash ads for its performance-hindering effects.

10. Wall Street is paying attention to Bitcoin. The New York Times reports that executives from more than 12 large banks gathered earlier this year to confidentially discuss how the technology behind Bitcoin could be used to change

foreign currency trading.

