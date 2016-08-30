Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Europe is about to hit Apple with its “largest tax penalty” ever. The figure could be as high as $19 billion (£15 billion).

2. A former Facebook news team worker says management basically ignored them. The team responsible for curating Facebook’s Trending Topics news section was reportedly fired on Friday.

3. Notonthehighstreet.com, an online marketplace for creative small businesses, has raised £21 million. Total investment in the company now stands at around £60 million.

4. UberEATS couriers are planning to go on strike outside popular London restaurants. Some drivers can earn £10 an hour but sometimes they end up earning less than minimum wage over the course of a week.

5. The new Apple Watch might have a longer-lasting battery. Leaked photos indicate the Apple Watch 2 could have a 35% larger battery, at least in the larger version.

6. London startup Dice has raised $6 million (£4.5 million) for its music ticketing app. Previous investors in the company include Google DeepMind cofounders Mustafa Suleyman and Demis Hassabis.

7. Tim Cook cashed in $36 million (£28 million) in Apple stock. Cook still has about 3.5 million shares in Apple that are set to vest over the next five years, depending on performance.

8. Apple has been given permission to construct a new building at its European headquarters in Ireland. The expansion will allow Apple to employ an additional 1,000 people at its Hollyhill campus in Cork over the next 18 months.

9. Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom will be allowed to stream his appeal against extradition live online. The founder of the seized Megaupload websites is wanted in the US on charges of copyright infringement, racketeering and money laundering.

10. Apple sent invitations for the iPhone 7 event on September 7. The event will be held at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

