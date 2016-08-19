Devan Joseph Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Univision is shutting down Gawker.com. The flagship site will shutter next week.

2. A judge has rejected Uber’s $100 million (£76 million) settlement with drivers. Judge Edward Chen denied the plaintiff’s motion to settle the case, saying that it was neither fair nor accurate.

3. Uber and Volvo have agreed a $300 million (£228 million) alliance to develop autonomous vehicles. The cars will be hitting the streets of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this month.

4. UBS’ blockchain chief is leaving. Alex Batlin is leaving “to pursue an opportunity outside of UBS.”

5. The camera on the smaller iPhone 7 could be getting a feature that’s traditionally reserved for Apple’s largest iPhone. The regular-sized model of the iPhone 7 will reportedly have a camera that features optical image stabilisation (OIS).

6. Amazon has a job listing for somebody to make movies and TV shows for virtual reality. We did hear about Amazon looking to build a virtual reality app several months ago.

7. T-Mobile is only going to sell one plan. It’s getting rid of all its data plans and replacing them with one plan that offers unlimited 4G LTE data, minutes, and texting.

8. Reddit is refusing to hand over details of a user who may have leaked a track from the “Suicide Squad” soundtrack. Atlantic Records wants it to hand over the IP address of a user.

9. A mobile carrier with 40 million subscribers is about to deploy network-level ad blocking. Econet Wireless, a mobile carrier based in South Africa, has announced a partnership with Israel-based ad blocking company Shine.

10. A child protection charity is worried about what Europe’s new data rules mean for its work. Childline, run by the NSPCC, wants to let children access its online service for free, without it counting towards their data bills — but this practice may be banned under new European Union rules.

