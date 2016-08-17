Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday morning.

1. Gawker is being sold to Univision for $135 million (£103 million). Univision and Ziff Davis were the only two companies that put in a bid for Gawker.

2. Edward Snowden says Russia may have leaked alleged NSA cyberweapons as a “warning.” A group calling themselves “Shadow Brokers” is claiming to have hacked Equation Group, a cyber-attack group believed to be part of the NSA.

3. It looks like Apple will release the iPhone 7 on September 23. Reset hours could indicate times when AT&T begins advertising for iPhone 7 preorders on September 9.

4. Sales in China of smartphones from Xiaomi fell by a whopping 38% in the second quarter of 2016 year-on-year. The company specialises in cheap, high-quality smartphones.

5. Intel has a new concept for a wireless virtual reality headset. It’s called Project Alloy and doesn’t need to be tethered to a computer.

6. Apple will build its first R&D center in China by the end of the year. Apple’s sales in Greater China, once touted as Apple’s next growth engine, decreased by a third in its most recent quarterly results.

7. Microsoft slammed Apple in its new Surface Pro commercial. It features Cortana, Windows 10’s personal digital assistant, in conversation with Apple’s Siri.

8. Airbnb already took down its new travel guide app. It was billed as a trip-planning app that creates an itinerary and offers guides of local restaurants, bars, and activities.

9. Cisco will reportedly cut 14,000 jobs. That’s around 20% of its global workforce.

10. Food delivery website Takeaway.com closed down in the UK. It sold its assets to competitor Just Eat.

