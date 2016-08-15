Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Hackers released the personal emails and phone numbers of congressional Democrats. The hacker named “Guccifer 2.0” posted the personal mobile phone numbers and emails of nearly 200 Democratic congressional members.

2. GM reportedly looked into buying Lyft, but was denied. The car-maker already owns a 9% stake in the ride-hailing company.

3. Apple is replacing the iPhone’s headphone jack with a speaker port. However, it’s unclear whether the iPhone 7 will actually have a speaker there.

4. Apple’s €850 million (£733 million) Irish data centre finally got the green light. The local planning authority said Apple can go ahead and built its first data hall.

5. Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom will appeal a court ruling to try to keep his fortune. The US Federal Court rejected his attempt to keep hold of his money.

6. Former tech CEO Gurbaksh Chahal was sentenced to one year in jail. In October 2014, the tech entrepreneur was taken into custody for allegedly kicking a woman multiple times.

7. Subaru may be rolling out an all-electric crossover by 2021. Tesla is still the leading all-electric car manufacturer, though.

8. Meal delivery startup Deliveroo has been told that it must pay minimum wage whether it likes it or not. The Department for Business says workers have a right to the National Living Wage.

9. Airbnb says people are flocking to London. Airbnb reported a 24% increase in London visits since the EU referendum.

10. Sonos is going to unveil some big changes on August 30. It’s going to announce its first steps into voice control.

