TED Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Arianna Huffington is leaving The Huffington Post to start a new company. Huffington plans to focus on a new startup called Thrive Global, which will launch in November and focus on health, productivity, and wellness issues.

2. Twitter’s ex-CEO is furious about an article that claims he secretly censored abusive tweets aimed at Obama. Dick Costolo was angry after BuzzFeed’s Charlie Warzel published an article claiming Twitter has “virtually been optimised to accommodate” hate speech and abuse.

3. Airbnb reportedly wants to convince house-builders to build extra rooms in homes for renting out. This is reportedly a “long-term” goal, and nowhere near implementation.

4. TransferWise’s new banking partner was fined £1.3 million by a British regulator. The regulator accused Raphaels bank of “inadequate oversight and control over its regulatory capital position.”

5. Confidence within the UK tech sector has plunged after Brexit, according to a poll. The poll asked business leaders whether they were positive about the UK tech sector’s potential for growth over the next two years.

6. Transport for London is shrugging off Uber’s complaint about compulsory English tests for drivers. The transport regulator wants drivers to take a written test.

7. Amazon is making a 13-episode show about Playboy and its founder, Hugh Hefner. Amazon says the producers of the docuseries have access to 17,000 hours of footage that has never been seen, as well as over 2,600 scrapbooks from Hefner’s personal archives.

8. Deliveroo couriers are protesting over pay. The company is planning to pay couriers per delivery as opposed to per hour.

9. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced plans to buy an iconic maker of high-end computers, Silicon Graphics (SGI), for $7.75 (£5.98) per share, or $275 million (£212 million) net of cash and debt. SGI brought in $521 million in revenues in its last fiscal year.

10. App-only bank Mondo has been given a restricted banking licence by UK regulators. Mondo is claiming the decision makes it the youngest-ever bank to be licensed in the UK, given that it only started up in February of last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.