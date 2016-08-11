Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch Founder and CEO at Google Ventures, Bill Maris speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2015.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. The founder and CEO of Google Ventures is leaving the company. Bill Marris founded the corporate investment group in 2009 and it has gone on to invest in hundreds of companies since.

2. Apple exec Eddy Cue said Uber “would not exist” without us during an interview with Fast Company. Cue is Apple’s head of internet services.

3. Uber is concerned thousands of drivers in London will lose their jobs if they’re forced to take an English writing test. it’s asking Uber users to write to the Mayor of London and appeal.

4. “Pokémon Go” is set to fuel interest in augmented reality jobs. Interest in AR/VR jobs is already on the rise.

5. Australia’s website for completing the census digitally went offline for several hours on Tuesday after technical issues. No-one is sure whether it was hackers or just incompetence.

6. Thousands of taxi drivers took to the streets around Costa Rica’s capital, San Jose, to protest the continued operation of Uber in the country. Uber is operating in Costa Rica without government authorisation, according to AFP.

7. Adblock Plus has reacted to the news that Facebook is going to prevent ad blocking software from working on its desktop site. It accused the social network of becoming “anti-user.”

8. Apple says it won’t let banks use the contactless payment tech in iPhones. The decision is for security reasons, it says.

9. People are upset over the recent Snapchat filter that some are calling “yellowface”. They believe it’s racist.

10. An elite dating app is trying its luck in edgy Berlin. The Inner Circle launched in Berlin last month and already has 6,000 members.

