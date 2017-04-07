Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Evan Williams, the cofounder and board member of Twitter, plans to sell up to 30% of his shares in the company, Business Insider has learned. After Business Insider inquired about the shares, Williams published a blog post explaining why he was selling.

2. Music streaming service Spotify is planning to go public this year, but a new report from The Wall Street Journal says the company isn’t planning a traditional IPO. Instead, The Wall Street Journal reports that Spotify is planning a direct listing in September which wouldn’t involve raising any new money.

3. Apple released its new Clips app. It’s a mix between Snapchat and iMovie.

4. Uber and Deliveroo have come under fire over their contracts with drivers and couriers. An MP slammed Uber’s contract as “gibberish.”

5. Apple is being sued by Australian regulators for forcing people to use its repair service. Early last year, the tech company was caught deliberately disabling iPhone and iPad devices that it judged to be repaired by a third party.

6. Amazon is using a “simulated dog” as part of its delivery drone tests, according to IBTimes. The publication writes that at least one simulated dog is being used to “help Amazon see how UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] would respond to a canine trying to protect its territory.”

7. Uber will finally lay out its response to claims that its star engineer downloaded files from his former employer and took them to the ride-hailing company to build a direct competitor. Uber is expected to argue that the 14,000 files never made it to Uber or into its self-driving technology.

8. YouTube will no longer let you make money off its platform unless your channel reaches 10,000 lifetime views. Once a channel reaches that threshold, YouTube will review it against its policies to see if the channel is OK to begin making money.

9. Lyft raised $US500 million (£400 million) as it looks to grow its cash cushion and take on Uber. The news was first reported by The Financial Times.

10. Shazam has hired a new CTO to help it break into new fields like augmented reality (AR). His name is Richard Sharp and he holds a Ph.D. from Cambridge University, where he did some work on ubiquitous computing, or some of the same AR concepts that Shazam has recently been exploring.

