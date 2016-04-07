Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. The White House won’t explicitly endorse legislation that could force Apple to help the FBI. The legislation would give federal judges clearer authority to order technology companies like Apple to help law enforcement crack encrypted data.

2. Facebook has revamped its broadcast product, Live.It’s added new features and put in a new hub for finding video streams in the Facebook mobile app.

3. Google’s Nest might pay customers compensation for shutting down their smart-home devices. The company wrote on Twitter that it was responding “on a case-by-case basis to find the best resolution, including compensation.”

4. Facebook is starting to suggest businesses you should chat with on Messenger.So far, the feature includes a small sample of businesses.

5. LinkedIn has been awarded a patent for a system that can tell you how likely you are to get a job. The system scores your success chances and shows your strengths and weaknesses.

6. Yahoo is expecting to see another 15% decline in revenues, with its earnings dropping by over 20%, according to a report by Re/code. The report cites a sale “book” that was handed out to potential Yahoo buyers.

7. Nokia is kicking off a global lay-off round, cutting more than 1,300 jobs in Finland alone. In a statement, the company said the lay-offs will reduce operating costs by €900 million (£727 million) by 2018.

8. Rovio made a loss of $14.75 million (£10.44 million) last year. The games studio behind “Angry Birds” said the loss was down to restructuring and investments in the coming 3D Hollywood movie.

9. Reddit has launched a new blocking tool to reduce harassment on its platform. The tool will prohibit abusive users from sending messages to others.

10. Huawei has launched a new phone called the P7. The Android device uses Leica’s dual-camera technology to let owners refocus photos after they have been taken.

